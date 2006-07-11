Skip navigation

FIFA to open disciplinary investigation into Zidane's head-butt

Zidane

Materazzi admits insulting French star but denies calling him a terrorist 11/07/06 1:02 PM

Materazzi admits insulting Zidane

Italian defender: 'It was one of those insults you're told tens of times and that always fly around the pitch' 11/07/06 12:11 PM

The Zidane mystery: what set him off?

Still no one knew what Marco Materazzi might have said to the French star 10/07/06 2:19 PM

Domestic league scandal inspires Italy to victory

Gattuso: 'If the scandal hadn't happened I think we wouldn't have won the World Cup' 10/07/06 8:08 AM

Two happy nations, one struggling sport the legacy of this World Cup

On-pitch product fails to live up to lofty standards 10/07/06 12:49 PM

 

World Cup 

Klose
Interactive tournament tracker
Live scores, standings, statistics and team and player profiles
Nedved
Blog: The Globe's team covers the tournament
News, analysis, colour, opinion from Germany and Canada.
Meet the bloggers

Earlier discussion 

Luca Toni
World Cup
Neil Campbell and Simon Beck took your questions

