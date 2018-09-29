Skip navigation

Saturday September 29, 2018

CARMEL RITA O'MALLEY

(nee Seeley)
It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Carmel on Sat Sept 22, 2018 in her 89th year.
Wife and best friend to Lloyd O'Malley for 70 years.
Cherished mother to Donna (Craig) Brockway of Greenville, South Carolina and Peter (Frances) O'Malley of Ottawa; and special grandmother to Kady O'Malley of Ottawa.
She will also be sadly missed by her nephews John Seeley, Michael Seeley and her nieces, Patricia Herron, Anita Wood, and Helen Carroll.
Carmel loved active sports, with tennis, skiing and curling being her favorites. She curled with the Toronto Boulevard Club women's curling team which won the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts championship in 1979. She was also deeply engaged in arts and crafts, and became an outstanding sewer and quilter. In her later years she produced award- winning fibre art.
In keeping with Carmel's wishes, cremation has taken place. No formal service is planned at this time. Interment will take place in her family plot in Ottawa at a later date. You are invited to share your memories and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Her family would like to extend a sincere 'Thank You' to the staff and nurses of Lookout Ridge Retirement Home in Fonthill, ON for the excellent care and support Carmel received throughout her 5 years at the Home, and particularly in her final days. A special thanks is sent to Carmel's personal careworker, Kim McNabb.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in Carmel's name will be appreciated by her family. Arrangements for these donations is entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home - 905-892-1699.
  



